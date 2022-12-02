Bandhan Bank - Portfolio, Geographical Diversification Are Core Strategic Priorities: ICICI Securities
Bank's strategic priorities include portfolio diversification, geographical diversification and focus on granular deposits.
ICICI Securities Report
The senior management team of Bandhan Bank Ltd. during its analyst day yesterday articulated its strategy on portfolio diversification, geographical expansion and future growth along with delinquency and provisioning assessment for H2 FY23.
Most importantly, it has set expectations of another Rs 15 billion in credit cost for H2 FY23 and normalisation thereafter.
Overall, Bandhan Bank is looking at 20-25% asset growth, steady-state credit cost of 180 basis points, ‘opex to assets’ at ~3% and return on assets in the 2.8-3.2% range.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
