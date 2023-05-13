Balrampur Chini Q4 Results Review - Sugar Prices Up, Recovery Improves; Profits To Double: ICICI Direct

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. reported strong results with 22% growth in operating profit. Revenue witnessed growth of 16.6% led by ethanol sales growth of 57.8%.

Ebitda was up 22% at Rs 403.9 crore, with margins at 27.1%. Higher interest and income tax resulted in profit after tax growth of mere 5.8% to Rs 254.4.

Key triggers for future price performance: