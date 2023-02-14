Balrampur Chini Q3 Results Review - Sugarcane Availability Restored, Sugar Recovery Up: ICICI Direct

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.'s consolidated revenues witnessed de-growth of 19.1% to Rs 981.2 crore on account of 14.0% and 8.1% dip in sugar and distillery sales, respectively.

The decline in sugar sales was mainly due to 25.4% dip in sugar volumes given the company was holding low sugar inventory at the start of October 2022.

Balrampur Chini sold 2.03 lakh tonnes of sugar during the quarter, which included 0.65 ltr of exports and remaining 1.37 ltr of domestic sales. Sugar realisation was flat at Rs 36.5/kg.

The 8.1% de-growth in distillery sales was mainly on account of a decline in distillery volumes by 10.3% to 2.8 crore litre due to late start of crushing season and delay in commissioning of 170 thousand litres per day distillery at Balrampur unit (in mid-December).

Distillery realisation was up 2.8% to Rs 52.1/litre led by higher volume contribution from ethanol produced from sugarcane juice.

Power volumes were down 4.6% to 8.93 crore units with average tariff of Rs 3.41/unit (up 3.6%). Balrampur Chini is holding 1.32 ltr of bagasse valued at Rs 1.8/kg as on December 2022 versus 1.12 ltr valued at Rs 1.4/kg.