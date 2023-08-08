Balrampur Chini Q1 Results Review - Cut In Distillery Volume Guidance; Downgrade To 'Reduce': Dolat Capital

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. reported a healthy set of quarterly numbers. Revenues grew by 28.7% YoY to Rs 13.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 13.8 billion) driven by higher volumes and realisation under both the sugar and distillery business.

Ebitda grew by 267.4% YoY to Rs 1.6 billion (our estimate: Rs 1.7 billion) translating into margin expansion of 763 bps YoY to 11.7%.

Balrampur Chini's healthy operating performance led to profit after tax growth of 493.7% YoY to Rs 735 million (our estimate: Rs 972 million).

Higher interest cost (up 142.2%) and higher depreciation charged (up 43.8% YoY) had a negative bearing on profit after tax.