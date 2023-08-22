Balkrishna Industries - Weakest Month Of OHT Exports Since Destocking Started A Year Back: ICICI Securities
The company’s share of India OHT tyre exports back at ~44% in Q1 FY24, post a surge to ~53% in Q4 FY23.
ICICI Securities Report
Weakness in off-highway tyres exports from India intensified in June 2023 and touched their lowest in past two years, down 30% YoY to $122 million. This was due to continued weak demand, impact of cyclone in Gujarat and deflationary pricing.
A week’s production loss from the leader with an average market share of 50%, implies overall exports got hit by ~12.5% -- adjusted for which, it was largely in line with past six-month average export level.
We expect a favorable base for OHT exports to start H2 FY24 onward other than partial balancing effect of June-23 production loss in Q2, implying largely flattish Q2 sequentially.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.’s share within India OHT exports was at ~44%, down 900 basis points QoQ, as bulk of its production happens in Gujarat, the centre stage of the cyclone.
We retain 'Add' on Balkrishna Industries, with a discounted cash flow-based price target of Rs 2,577, implying 26 times FY25E earnings per share.
