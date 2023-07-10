Balkrishna Industries - Targets 10% Market Share In Three-Four Years: Motilal Oswal

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. aims to gain a 10% share of the global off-highway tyre industry in the next three-four years (versus 5%-6% currently) by expanding its geographical footprint and product range.

This aspiration is based on expectations of 3-5% market growth for the underlying market. It sees good scope to increase market share in the off-the-road segment (non-agri) and in markets like the U.S., Eastern Europe, etc.

Balkrishna Industries is also targeting new products like rubber tracks (under validation) used in farm equipment. It will continue to invest in building brand across markets through sponsorship for sports.