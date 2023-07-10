Balkrishna Industries - Targets 10% Market Share In Three-Four Years: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Balkrishna Industries Ltd. aims to gain a 10% share of the global off-highway tyre industry in the next three-four years (versus 5%-6% currently) by expanding its geographical footprint and product range.
This aspiration is based on expectations of 3-5% market growth for the underlying market. It sees good scope to increase market share in the off-the-road segment (non-agri) and in markets like the U.S., Eastern Europe, etc.
Balkrishna Industries is also targeting new products like rubber tracks (under validation) used in farm equipment. It will continue to invest in building brand across markets through sponsorship for sports.
Outlook:
The end markets remain challenging, and there are liquidity related issues. However, retail demand is holding up so far. Inventory has reduced to 70 days and may decline further (normal level of 45-60 days). While H1 FY24 would have base effect, the management is hopeful of recovery in H2 FY24.
Valuation and view:
We expect near-term headwinds likely to continue, given a delayed recovery in Europe and likely channel de-stocking in Q1 FY24. This should delay Ebitda margin recovery in the near term. However, softening raw material costs and freight expenses, along with operating leverage, should drive margin recovery of ~670 basis points to 26.3% by FY25E.
Current valuations fairly reflect its industry-leading margin, free cash flow and capital efficiencies.
The stock currently trades at a price/earnings multiple of 29.2 times/24.5 times FY24E/FY25E earnings per share.
