Balkrishna Industries Q4 Results Review - Operationally In Line; Recovery To Delay In EU: Motilal Oswal
BIL’s 4QFY23 performance was operationally in line. Moderating RM and freight cost led to 210bp QoQ improvement in EBITDA margin to 21.3%. While RM and freight costs are likely to see further moderation in FY24, we expect BIL to partially pass on the benefits, resulting in declining realizations in the coming quarters.
We roll forward our valuation to June’25E EPS valuing BIL with a target price of INR2,100 ascribing it 22x (in line with 5 years LPA)
