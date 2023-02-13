Balkrishna Industries Q3 Results Review - Short-Term Blip, Long-Term Thesis Intact: Dolat Capital
We like Balkrishna Industries' export oriented business model, and labor cost advantage versus global peers.
Dolat Capital Report
Balkrishna Industries Ltd. displayed a weak performance in Q3. Revenue fell 21% QoQ to Rs 21.42 billion led by 15.7% QoQ fall in volume and 6% in net average selling price, Ebitda margin contracted 443 basis points QoQ to 12 % on account of high-cost raw material inventory, unfavorable forex movement and negative operating leverage.
Retail demand is steady, however near term dispatches to be weak due to channel de-stocking, however the intensity of the situation is receding on month-on-month basis. We expect sharp revival in volume from Q1. The demand momentum remains stable in Europe, North America and India.
Currently inventory level stands at 60-75 days which is expected to normalise to 45-60 days from April 23 onwards. Further fall in raw material, freight and logistic cost would be positive for margin.
We like Balkrishna Industries' export oriented business model, and labor cost advantage versus global peers. We expect increase in manufacturing expenses in U.S. and Europe due to sharp jump in energy cost would help Balkrishna Industries to increase in wallet share in agri and off-the-raod segment along with increase in realisation and margin.
Although Europe is showing some weakness, incremental volume from new geographies to aid volume growth.
