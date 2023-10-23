Balkrishna Industries Q2 Results Review - Improving Demand Outlook: Dolat Capital

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. displayed an improved operational performance sequentially. Revenue grew 5% QoQ to Rs 22.5 billion led by 13% volume growth in export.

Ebitda grew 7.7% QoQ with expansion in operating margin (+58 basis points QoQ) at 23.3% led by fall in other expenses (fall in logistics cost). 

Demand Outlook-

Management expect H2 volume to better than H1, however overall FY24 volume to be lower than FY23. The channel inventory has corrected well and stands at normal level.

Management expect European market volume to recover from here on and India to support near term volume.

We like Balkrishna Industries' export oriented business model, and labor cost advantage versus global peers. We expect lower cost advantage and strong backward integration would help the company to increase wallet share in agri and off-the-road.

Given the strong 21% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over FY24-26E and likely gain in market share, we recommend to 'Accumulate' with target price Rs 2860 (27 times FY26E earnings per share).