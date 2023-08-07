Balkrishna Industries Q1 Results Review - Cloudy Outlook; Maintain 'Reduce': Dolat Capital

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. displayed an improved margin performance in Q1 despite a weak volume environment. Revenue de-grew 8.5% QoQ to Rs 21.2 billion led by 7.5% QoQ de-growth in volume and 1% fall in net average selling price.

Ebitda grew 2.2 % QoQ with expansion in operating margin (+239 basis points QoQ) at 22.7% led by gross margin expansion (+268 bps QoQ) and fall in other expenses (fall in logistics cost).

Demand Outlook- Management expect Q2 volume to be muted and recovery is likely only from H2 FY24 onwards. The channel inventory is on downward trajectory and near to normal level. Management expect European market volume will recover later of the year India to support near term volume.

We like Balkrishna Industries' export oriented business model, and labor cost advantage versus global peers. We expect lower cost advantage and strong backward integration would help Balkrishna Industries to increase in wallet share in agri and off-the-road segment.

Given the near term demand pressure and stretched valuation, we continue to Maintain 'Reduce' with target price Rs 2452 (25 times September 25E earnings per share).