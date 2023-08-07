Balkrishna Industries Q1 Results Review - Cloudy Outlook; Maintain 'Reduce': Dolat Capital
Targeting 10% market share.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Balkrishna Industries Ltd. displayed an improved margin performance in Q1 despite a weak volume environment. Revenue de-grew 8.5% QoQ to Rs 21.2 billion led by 7.5% QoQ de-growth in volume and 1% fall in net average selling price.
Ebitda grew 2.2 % QoQ with expansion in operating margin (+239 basis points QoQ) at 22.7% led by gross margin expansion (+268 bps QoQ) and fall in other expenses (fall in logistics cost).
Demand Outlook- Management expect Q2 volume to be muted and recovery is likely only from H2 FY24 onwards. The channel inventory is on downward trajectory and near to normal level. Management expect European market volume will recover later of the year India to support near term volume.
We like Balkrishna Industries' export oriented business model, and labor cost advantage versus global peers. We expect lower cost advantage and strong backward integration would help Balkrishna Industries to increase in wallet share in agri and off-the-road segment.
Given the near term demand pressure and stretched valuation, we continue to Maintain 'Reduce' with target price Rs 2452 (25 times September 25E earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Solar Industries Q1 Results Review - Volatility Bottoming Out; Pinaka Order Awaited: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.