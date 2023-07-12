Balkrishna Industries - In Final Stages Of Adverse Base, Destocking: ICICI Securities

Indian off-highway tyres exports improved sequentially by ~3% in May 2023, though were down ~10% YoY. We believe industry would witness steep cuts YoY in June-July 2023 on elevated base, post which the base would turn favorable along with inventory levels of distributors coming down to desirable levels of ~50-60 days by then.

Inventory levels have already reduced from ~100 days to ~70 days currently over the past three quarters, with retails being higher than wholesales.

Agri segment exports continued to be steady at ~$95 million as against off-the-road segment export at its highest in CY23 at $49 million.

Our analysis suggests inventory destocking has been largely over in Q1 FY24E, with volume of key player Balkrishna Industries Ltd. heading back above 75,000 million tonne/quarter from Q2 FY24E.

Exports to U..S were highest in May 2023 for CY23-to-date with ~15%/30% month-on-month improvement in agri/OTRs as against flattish exports to Europe month-on-month.

Additionally, we believe current month’s exports numbers would be devoid of any incremental value deflation led by passing on of input costs and thus any increase/decrease in exports would be driven by the sheer change in the scale of exports.

For Balkrishna industries, we factor in ~4%/12% volume growth for FY24/25E, with realisation levels settling ~Rs 310/kg versus peak levels of Rs 355/kg in Q2 FY23.