Balkrishna Industries - Favorable Base Gets Initiated; To Turn More Favorable From CY24: ICICI Securities

Indian off highway tyre exports in August 2023 improved 4%/1% month-on-month/YoY and now is back in line with average monthly exports in CY23.

Agri segment exports increased 6% month-on-month to ~$90 million as against off the road tyre segment’s exports being at their highest in CY23 at $52 million, flat Off the Road.

With export base reducing substantially from Aug-23, YoY, industry has shifted from a declining trajectory to a growing one. Elevated base in U.S. OTR and agri segments continued to impact segmental numbers and we expect that to persist till CY23-end with 31%/13% YoY decline in the agri/OTR segments in August.

Agri/OTR segment exports in Europe saw 18%/11% growth with base becoming favorable from Aug-23 itself.

For Balkrishna Industries Ltd., we maintain our estimates, 'Add' rating and target price (discounted cash flow based) of Rs 2,709, implying 21 times FY26E earnings per share.