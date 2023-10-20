Balkrishna Industries - Favorable Base Gets Initiated; To Turn More Favorable From CY24: ICICI Securities
We do not see any structural shift in Balkrishna Industries’ share within India OHT exports, we expect that to remain ~50%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Indian off highway tyre exports in August 2023 improved 4%/1% month-on-month/YoY and now is back in line with average monthly exports in CY23.
Agri segment exports increased 6% month-on-month to ~$90 million as against off the road tyre segment’s exports being at their highest in CY23 at $52 million, flat Off the Road.
With export base reducing substantially from Aug-23, YoY, industry has shifted from a declining trajectory to a growing one. Elevated base in U.S. OTR and agri segments continued to impact segmental numbers and we expect that to persist till CY23-end with 31%/13% YoY decline in the agri/OTR segments in August.
Agri/OTR segment exports in Europe saw 18%/11% growth with base becoming favorable from Aug-23 itself.
For Balkrishna Industries Ltd., we maintain our estimates, 'Add' rating and target price (discounted cash flow based) of Rs 2,709, implying 21 times FY26E earnings per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Havells Q2 Review - B2B Segment Driving Strong Growth; Losses Of Lloyd Remain A Concern: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.