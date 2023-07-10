Balkrishna Industries - Building Blocks In Place For Market Share Gains: ICICI Securities
The company is aiming at ~10% market share in the global off-highway tyre market in next four years versus current ~6.5%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We visited the Bhuj facility of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. and interacted with the management. Following are the key takeaways:
Balkrishna Industries is aiming at ~10% market share in the global off-highway tyre market in next four years versus current ~6.5% (as against expected industry compound annual growth rate of ~3-4% during the same period);
focus would be more towards industrial category (off-the-road) market share gains through portfolio diversification, larger original equipment manufacturer presence and entry into new markets (no margin dilution is expected with higher OTR mix versus agri tyres);
Bhuj plant can see brownfield capacity expansion by 100,000 million tonnes per annum from 150,000 mtpa currently (with a capex need of ~Rs 8.5 billion per 50,000 mtpa addition);
Company is focusing on rural area campaigns in targeted developed markets to create a stronger brand image for Balkrishna industries and, in turn, differentiate from the emerging competitors from India;
Balkrishna Industries is adding new products – such as farm tracks and solid tyres – to diversify its portfolio over and above adding 57”, 61” and 63” diameter radial OTR and agri tyres for larger applications.
We are building-in 4%/12% volume growth for Balkrishna industries in FY24E/FY25E with Ebitdam at 22.5%/25% in the respective years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.