Balkrishna Industries - A Quarter Of Consolidation Is Still Left: ICICI Securities

Post stocking up of inventory at distributor level in end markets between March and July CY22, India off-highway tyres exports have consolidated since August, facilitating de-stocking amid steady retail demand. Size of off-highway tyres exports bottomed out in October 2022 at ~$130 million versus March-July 2022 average exports of ~$170 million and is now exporting ~$140 million, in line with the average of past six months, implying stability and consolidation.

We expect favorable base for off-highway tyres exports out of India to start August onwards, implying three more months of decline in exports value.

For Balkrishna Industries Ltd., as against long term average share within India off-highway tyres exports at ~50%, it moved up to ~59% in H1 FY23, driven by excess stocking at dealer level. This saw a sharp reversal in Q3 FY23 with mean reversion in inventory levels taking the share down to ~36% and is now back at ~53%.

April overall off-highway tyres exports were down 13% YoY, with agri off-highway tyres showing signs of revival from October lows versus off-the-road tyres still remaining subdued.

We are building in 5%/12% volume growth for Balkrishna Industries in FY24E/FY25E with Ebitdam at 22%/24.5%, respectively.