Bajaj Finserv - Steady Q4; Healthy Growth Seen Across Segments: ICICI Direct

Bajaj Finserv Ltd, reported a healthy performance in the lending business.

Consolidated topline growth came in at 25.3% YoY to Rs 23625 crore. Assets under management up 25% YoY to Rs 247379 crore; profit after tax jump led by contained provision.

Gross written premium up 14% YoY to Rs 3765 crore; profit after tax down 30% YoY to Rs 322 crore. Life insurance premium grew 13% YoY, renewal premium was healthy.

Key triggers for future price performance: