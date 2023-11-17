Bajaj Finance - RBI Restricts Disbursal Of Loans Under Two Digital Lending Products: Axis Securities

Event details

The Reserve Bank of India has directed Bajaj Finance Ltd. to stop sanction and disbursal of loans under its two lending products – ‘eCOM’ and ‘Insta EMI Card’, with immediate effect. This action has been initiated owing to the non-adherence of Bajaj Finance to the extant provisions of digital lending guidelines of the RBI, particularly the non-issuance of key fact statements to the borrowers under these two lending products and the deficiencies in the KFS issued in respect of other digital loans sanctioned by the company.

The RBI shall review these restrictions only upon the rectification of these grievances to the regulator’s satisfaction.