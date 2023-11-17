Bajaj Finance - RBI Restricts Disbursal Of Loans Under Two Digital Lending Products: Axis Securities
If the restrictions continue for a longer time, we believe it would affect the customer acquisition momentum
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Event details
The Reserve Bank of India has directed Bajaj Finance Ltd. to stop sanction and disbursal of loans under its two lending products – ‘eCOM’ and ‘Insta EMI Card’, with immediate effect. This action has been initiated owing to the non-adherence of Bajaj Finance to the extant provisions of digital lending guidelines of the RBI, particularly the non-issuance of key fact statements to the borrowers under these two lending products and the deficiencies in the KFS issued in respect of other digital loans sanctioned by the company.
The RBI shall review these restrictions only upon the rectification of these grievances to the regulator’s satisfaction.
What do the Digital Lending Guidelines state?
The Digital Lending Guidelines issued by the regulator in August 2022 have clearly stated that the lenders should provide the borrowers with a KFS before the execution of the contract in a standardized format for all digital lending products. The KFS should contain along with all the necessary information, details of the Annual Percentage rate (i.e effective interest rate charged on the digital lending product), the recovery mechanism, details of the grievance redressal officer designated specifically to deal with digital lending/fintech-related matter and the cooling-off/ look-up period.
A KFS should also highlight the fees/charges and if not explicitly mentioned, the borrower, at any stage during the term of the loan, cannot be charged with such fees/charges by the lender.
