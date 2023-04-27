Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Review - On Course For Sustained Earnings Momentum: Motilal Oswal

Bajaj Finance Ltd.’s reported profit after tax grew 31% YoY to ~Rs 31.6 billion (inline) in Q4 FY23. The good operational performance was driven by-

a healthy run-rate in customer additions/new loans disbursed, pristine asset quality driving a ~7 bp QoQ moderation in credit costs, and a moderation in opex ratios.

FY23 profit after tax grew ~64% YoY to ~Rs 115 billion (previous year: Rs 70 billion).

Net interest income grew 30% YoY to Rs 62.5 billion. Other operating income grew 20% YoY, and net total income increased 28% YoY to Rs 77.7 billion.

Q4 FY23 net interest margin (calculated) declined ~25 bp QoQ to ~13%. Driven by its liability strength, Bajaj Finance was able to tide over FY23 without margin compression.

However, we model NIM compression of ~40 bp in FY24, due to the expected rise in the cost of borrowings and the difficulty in passing on interest rate hikes in unsecured business loans/personal loans.