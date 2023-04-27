Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Review - Healthy Quarter, Management Rigour Holds Key For Future: ICICI Direct
The management reiterated that it has no plans to convert into a bank.
ICICI Direct Report
Bajaj Finance Ltd. posted Inline performance; robust long term guidance maintained.
Assets under management grew 25% YoY (core AUM grew 29% YoY), net interest income growth at 23.8% YoY to Rs 7433 crore, marginal uptick in cost of funds.
Bajaj Finance's asset quality has improved with Q4 gross non-performing asset and net-non performing asset ratio declining to 0.94% and 0.34% from 1.14% and 0.41%, respectively, in Q3 FY23.
Profit after tax grew 30% YoY, 6% QoQ to Rs 3156 crore, with return on equity at 24% and return on asset at 5.4% (annualised).
Key triggers for future price performance:
The management has rolled out a five-year long range strategy, aiming for 3-4% share in total credit and 4-5% share in retail credit.
Digital transformation, client additions and ambitious targets on AUM growth (25-27% compound annual growth rate) to boost profitability.
We expect more than 21% profit after tax growth in the next two years
Stable asset quality and controlled costs expected to continue.
Return on equity at ~19-21% and RoA at 4-4.5%.
