Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Review - Healthy Quarter, Management Rigour Holds Key For Future: ICICI Direct

Bajaj Finance Ltd. posted Inline performance; robust long term guidance maintained.

Assets under management grew 25% YoY (core AUM grew 29% YoY), net interest income growth at 23.8% YoY to Rs 7433 crore, marginal uptick in cost of funds.

Bajaj Finance's asset quality has improved with Q4 gross non-performing asset and net-non performing asset ratio declining to 0.94% and 0.34% from 1.14% and 0.41%, respectively, in Q3 FY23.

Profit after tax grew 30% YoY, 6% QoQ to Rs 3156 crore, with return on equity at 24% and return on asset at 5.4% (annualised).

Key triggers for future price performance: