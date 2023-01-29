Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Review - Sustainable Performance To Aid Valuation: ICICI Direct
In line performance; long term guidance.is more encouraging.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s net interest income grew 23.8% YoY to Rs 7433 crore led by healthy momentum in assets under management growth. However, the pace of AUM growth moderated a bit compared to earlier trend. Net profit grew 40% YoY and 7% QoQ to Rs 2973 crore.
AUM growth came in at 27.4% YoY (5.7% QoQ) increasing to Rs 2,30,842 crore, primarily driven by 29% YoY, 6% QoQ growth in consumer business-to-consumer finance and surge in small and medium enterprise, securities and commercial lending.
Mortgage also grew 26% YoY growth and 3.4% QoQ to Rs 73484 crore. Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. AUM was at Rs 63815 crore, included in mortgage book. In Q3, cost of funds was 7.14%. Cost of funds increased by 23 bps over Q2 FY23. However, the company delivered net interest margin at Q2 levels despite an increase in cost of funds.
Provisions for Q3 FY23 increased to Rs 841 crore from Rs 734 crore. Gross non-performing asset, net non-performing asset were at 1.14%, 0.41%, respectively, as of Q3 FY23 versus 1.17%, 0.44%, respectively, as of Q2 FY23.
Bajaj Finance holds a management and macroeconomic overlay of Rs 1000 crore. It has 64% coverage ratio on stage-III assets and 116 bps on stage-I and II assets.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Bajaj Finance Q3 Results: Net Profit Up 40% On Lower Provisions
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.