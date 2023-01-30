Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Review - On Track For Better Earnings Momentum: Motilal Oswal
Customer acquisitions and the new loan trajectory have been strong.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bajaj Finance Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 profit after tax grew 40% YoY to ~Rs 29.7 billion (inline). This healthy performance was driven by strong velocity in customer additions/ new loan acquisitions,the ability to maintain stable margins, and a slight moderation in opex ratios, aided by operating leverage.
In nine months-FY23, profit after tax grew ~82% YoY to ~Rs 83.5 billion (Rs 46 billion in 9MFY22).
Net interest income grew 25% YoY to Rs 59.2 billion. Other operating income grew 19% YoY, driven by a healthy improvement in fee income.
Adjusted net total income grew 28% YoY (after adjusting NII of ~Rs 2 billion earned on IPO financing in Q3 FY22).
Q3 FY23 net interest margin (calc.) was stable QoQ at ~13.2%. We expect NIM to compress by ~35bp in FY24, driven by Bajaj Finance’s higher cost of borrowing and pressure on yields in a highly competitive landscape.
