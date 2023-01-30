Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Review - Healthy Execution Continues; An Inline Quarter: Yes Securities

Bajaj Finance Ltd. delivered largely inline performance with sustained delivery of high return on asset/return on equity (5.4%/24%) and strong balance sheet growth.

Key positives were-

substantial growth improvement in auto finance, resilient traction in consumer B2C products and strengthening of growth in commercial/small and medium enterprise lending, significant lift in run-rate of new customer acquisition and strong growth in total/cross-sell customer franchise, gradual increase in cost of fund (majority fixed rate borrowings) underpinning strong net interest income growth, moderation in opex growth (operating efficiencies starting to manifest) calibrating opex/NII ratio, robust collection and credit metrics correcting delinquency buckets and management revealing their long range strategy providing clarity on franchise growth trajectory and productivity/profitability outcomes.

Key negatives were-

continued disbursements/AUM growth deceleration in urban/rural sales finance (consumer B2B) and significant slowdown in approvals/disbursements in Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.

Management expects AUM share of urban/rural sales finance to keep coming down gradually, and thus seasonality corresponding to Q1 and Q3 of a fiscal would diminish. Company expects disbursement growth in mortgages to pick-up over the next two quarters.

Notwithstanding these growth headwinds, Bajaj Finance remains confident of delivering Rs 520-530 billion of net accretion in core AUM in FY23, implying 26-27% growth for the year.