Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Review -Remains On Strong Footing: Yes Securities

Bajaj Finance Ltd. has exhibited resilience in growth and profitability through various phases of competition, economic cycles/events and liquidity, underpinned by dominant market position in focused segments, agile business approach and addition of new growth segments.

The stock is trading near its long-term mean valuation (one-year rolling forward price/adjusted book value of 5.9 times) and there is headroom for re-rating with persistence of robust growth and return on equity delivery.

Factoring of capital raise, raising of assets under management growth assumptions and marginal downward tweaking of spreads underpin minor net upgrade in EPS estimates and significant increase in ABV estimates.

We expect 28-30% AUM/earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-26 with average return on asset/return on equity delivery of 4.7%/23%.