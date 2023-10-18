Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Review -Remains On Strong Footing: Yes Securities
Strong broad-based growth, mild net interest income miss and no significant stress in business-to-consumer.
Yes Securities Report
Bajaj Finance Ltd. has exhibited resilience in growth and profitability through various phases of competition, economic cycles/events and liquidity, underpinned by dominant market position in focused segments, agile business approach and addition of new growth segments.
The stock is trading near its long-term mean valuation (one-year rolling forward price/adjusted book value of 5.9 times) and there is headroom for re-rating with persistence of robust growth and return on equity delivery.
Factoring of capital raise, raising of assets under management growth assumptions and marginal downward tweaking of spreads underpin minor net upgrade in EPS estimates and significant increase in ABV estimates.
We expect 28-30% AUM/earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-26 with average return on asset/return on equity delivery of 4.7%/23%.
Bajaj Finance delivered a 2% miss on our earnings expectation underpinned by more-than expected net interest margin decline. Credit cost was similar to Q1 FY24 with higher flows from Stage-II (seen in B2C and small and medium enterprise portfolios) and enhancement of Stage-III coverage.
RoA/RoE were maintained at higher levels of 5.2%/24%. Besides the already revealed (in pre-quarter disclosure) strong traction in new loans bookings (up 26% YoY), customer base (cross-sell franchise up 5% QoQ/28% YoY) and AUM (up 7.5% QoQ/33% YoY), the quarter had additional positives of-
solid growth in B2B disbursements (up 31% YoY) and Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. disbursements (up 41% YoY),
sustained robust growth momentum in SME and commercial portfolios, and
Opex/NII sustaining at 34% with improving traction on digital platforms.
Incremental growth in Bajaj Housing Finance continues to be led by lease rental discounting and Developer Finance, even as company holds on to a reasonably healthy growth in home loans.
Even though Bajaj Finance has calibrated its approach in Urban B2C and Rural B2C owing to increase in risk metric/flows, the growth in these portfolios remain healthy at 29% YoY and 17% YoY respectively.
Notably, the Stage-II bucket has declined meaningfully in Urban B2C, Rural B2C and SME financing, suggesting likely lesser non performing loan addition in Q3 FY24.
