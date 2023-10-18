Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Review- No Sign Of Slowdown In Growth; NIM To Moderate: Nirmal Bang

Bajaj Finance Ltd.' Q2 FY24 performance was largely in line with our expectations, with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax being at a variation of 1.5%/-0.7%/- 4.6% versus our estimates. PAT increased by 28% YoY on the back of 33% YoY assets under management growth, 29% YoY NII growth and controlled credit costs. 

We expect a strong AUM growth of 31%/29% in FY2024/FY2025, driven by equal growth across segments. NIM is likely to moderate in FY24 to 10.2% as cost of funds peaks. This will be offset by the benefits of scale as operating leverage kicks in, maintaining return on assets at ~5%. 

We have made marginal changes in FY24 estimates and have raised FY25E PAT by 5%, driven by strong growth in NIM and operating leverage.

We have rolled forward our valuation to September-2025E adjusted book value of Rs 1,781 and assigned a multiple of 5.3 times, based on which we have derived a target price of Rs 9,520, reflecting an upside of 18%.

A significant cross-sell franchise, foray into new segments/business transformation initiatives and proven execution track record provide confidence about future prospects. Upgrade to 'Buy'.