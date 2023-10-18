Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential, L&T Technology, Tata Elxsi, Zensar Tech Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Bajaj Finance - Operating leverage to offset net interest margin compression

Bajaj Finance Ltd. delivered a strong set of numbers on the back of higher than-expected growth in assets under management (+33% YoY), customer additions (+37% YoY) and new loans booked (+26% YoY). NIMs were sequentially softer by 14 basis points on account of a spike in funding costs, which is likely to further sustain into Q3 FY24, reflecting in incremental NIM compression to the tune of 25-30 bps.

While our FY24 AUM growth forecast (+28%) is moderately behind management guidance, we believe that NIM compression is likely to be offset by improving operating leverage (Q2 FY24: 34%).

We believe that the increasing scale of operations, concomitant with rising competitive intensity, is likely to translate into a slower pace of AUM growth (sub-25%) over the medium term.

We introduce our FY26E forecasts and maintain 'Add' with a revised residual income-based target price of Rs 8,870 as we roll forward to September-25 (implied price/book of six times Sep-25 adjusted book value per share).