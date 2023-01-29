Bajaj Finance, DLF Q3 Results Reviews: HDFC Securities

DLF Ltd. - New launches to drive rerating

During Q3 FY23, DLF booked its second-highest quarterly presales of Rs 25.1 billion (up 24%/up 22% YoY/QoQ), beating our estimate of Rs 21 billion; with this, the nine months-FY23 presales stand at Rs 66 billion. With Rs 80 billion of new launches planned for Q4 FY23, we expect DLF to comfortably surpass its FY23 presales guidance of Rs 80 billion. New products contributed 89% to the total presales with the luxury project. The Grove (in Gurugram) clocking Rs 15.7 billion of sales booking. Hyderabad special economic zone project was pushed back on account of delay in DESH bill causing DLF to fully repay Rs 5.8 billion of capex advance to DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. This resulted in net debt reducing marginally to Rs 20.9 billion (versus Rs 21.4 billion in Q2 FY23).