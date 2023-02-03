Bajaj Electricals Q3 Review - A Mixed Bag; Strong Earnings, Free Cash Flow Re-Rating Triggers: Systematix
While Bajaj Electricals gained market share in fans and coolers, it maintained the same in appliances.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.’s strong Q3 revenue (up 12% YoY and 21% QoQ) was driven by fans (volume/ value up 50% plus/ 65% YoY) on full liquidation of non-rated inventory.
The impact on Ebitda margin (6.9%) came from greater mix of lower margin nonrated fans and one offs (redemption of loyalty program, discontinuing of tie-up with Mahindra).
While Bajaj Electricals gained market share in fans and coolers, it maintained the same in appliances. Net cash stood at healthy Rs 3.8 billion, as it generated Rs 1.97 billion cash flow from operation in a tough quarter (nine months: Rs 3.75 billion).
The above normal channel inventory in fans could have a bearing on primary sales over the next one-two quarters.
We expect healthy growth in all segments, and estimate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 13%/39%/55% over FY22-25E, respectively, to likely post ~10% Ebitda margin, 18%/26% return on equity/return on capital employed and healthy cash flows by FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.