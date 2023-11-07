Bajaj Electricals Q2 Results Review - Muted Consumer Demand Impacts Growth, Margin: Centrum Broking

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 revenue fell 4% YoY to Rs 11.1 billion, 7% below our estimate. Sales was impacted owing to muted consumer demand, shift in festive sales to Q3 and pricing constraints. Consumer products revenue fell 3% YoY to Rs 8.6 billion as double digit growth in fans was offset by de-growth in appliances.

Lighting sales fell 7% YoY to Rs 2.6 billion amid demand weakness and LED price erosion. Bajaj Electricals continues to de-risk its concentration on general trade (down 9% YoY), as it scale up alternate channels like modern retail (+28%), institutional (+20%), canteen stores department (+22%), e-commerce (+22%) and exports (+15%).

Bajaj Electricals' gross margin fell 100 basis points YoY to 29.7% while Ebitda margin fell 360 bps YoY to 5.1%. Lower operating profit led to 46% YoY decline in profit after tax to Rs 317 million, below our estimate of Rs 472 million.

Bajaj Electricals believes that once demand picks up, industry will stop discounting thus leading to healthy margin expansion. We trim our EPS estimate for FY24E/25E by 11%/10% and roll over valuation to September2025.

Retain 'Add' rating with revised target of Rs 1,120 (Rs 1,200 earlier) based on price/earning of 35 times H1 FY26E earnings per share.