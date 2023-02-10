Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results Review - Margin Pressure Continues: Dolat Capital
We remain cautious on the premium hair oil category considering its discretionary nature and increased competitive intensity.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 results were below our estimate. While overall hair oil market de-grew by 4.5/4.4% in value/volume terms in Q3 FY23, the company witnessed a flat value growth.
Rural slowdown hampered overall general trade sales performance of Bajaj Consumer Care. Nevertheless, 2.2 times growth in new product development helped improve general trade sales.
E-com reported 84% growth, higher than any other channel. Modern trade also posted sharp recovery with 41% sales growth during Q3 FY23.
As the commodity prices have softened sequentially, there is a scope for improvement in gross margin. However, due to new product launches, advertising and promotion spends are likely to remain high.
We remain cautious on the premium hair oil category considering its discretionary nature and increased competitive intensity.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results: Profit Shrinks, Revenue Remains Flat
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.