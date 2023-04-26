Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Review - Robust Quarter, Higher ASP Drives Beat: Axis Securities
Products positioning towards the growing 125cc+ segment to drive growth.
Axis Securities Report
Bajaj Auto Ltd. posted an impressive set of numbers beating ours and the street’s estimates on all fronts. Revenue (6% beat) grew by 12% YoY, (down 4% QoQ), despite lower sales volumes (down 12%/13% YoY/QoQ) owing to weak exports.
The beat was driven by higher average selling price (up 27%/9.4% YoY/QoQ) led by better product mix (higher share of three-wheelers), price hikes and favorable forex impact.
Bajaj Auto's gross margins improved by 215/83 basis points YoY/QoQ led by lower raw material input costs in the energy complex, partially offset by higher metals prices.
Ebitda grew by 26% YoY (down 3.4% QoQ) and stood ahead of ours and consensus estimates by ~10%, while Ebitda margins stood impressive at 19.3% (versus our estimate at 18.5% and Q4 FY22 at 17.1%).
Adjusted profit after tax grew by 17% YoY, lower than Ebitda growth due to higher interest expense and lower other income.
