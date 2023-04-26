Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Review - Healthy Performance, Stepping Up EV Play: ICICI Direct

Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported a healthy performance in Q4 FY23.

Net revenues in Q4 FY23 came in at Rs 8,905 crore, down 4.4% QoQ. Blended average selling prices for the quarter were at Rs 1 lakh/unit, up 9.4% QoQ.

Ebitda in Q4 FY23 was at Rs 1,717 crore, margins:19.3% (up 20 basis points QoQ). Profit after tax was down 4% QoQ to Rs 1,433 crore, aided by higher topline, margins.

