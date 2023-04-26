Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Review - Focused On Profitability: Dolat Capital
Recovery in domestic market, export sees near term blip but long term positive; focus on expansion of EVs business.
Dolat Capital Report
Bajaj Auto Ltd. printed a stellar performance in Q4 FY23 led by sharp increase in net average selling price (richer mix) and softening commodity price. Despite weaker geography mix and negative operating leverage (domestic: export mix stood at 60:40), Ebitda jumped 25.7% YoY led by strong mix of three-wheeler and Pulsar in overall volume.
Management stated that domestic volume is showing signs of recovery with improvement in retail demand (especially in 125cc and above segment).
Expect 6-8% YoY growth in volume in coming quarters. While devaluation of currency and availability of U.S. dollar is affecting export markets, management is witnessing recovery in volume from March-23 onwards.
We continue to maintain our positive stance on Bajaj Auto given the-
Recovery in domestic two-wheeler and three-wheeler business along with improving profitability,
channel de-stocking has already done in export market and retail volume is improving,
improving export realisation along with product mix,
strong cash reserves and
huge incremental opportunity in e-mobility segment with ramp up in volume of Chetak.
