Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Review - Focused On Profitability: Dolat Capital

Bajaj Auto Ltd. printed a stellar performance in Q4 FY23 led by sharp increase in net average selling price (richer mix) and softening commodity price. Despite weaker geography mix and negative operating leverage (domestic: export mix stood at 60:40), Ebitda jumped 25.7% YoY led by strong mix of three-wheeler and Pulsar in overall volume.

Management stated that domestic volume is showing signs of recovery with improvement in retail demand (especially in 125cc and above segment).

Expect 6-8% YoY growth in volume in coming quarters. While devaluation of currency and availability of U.S. dollar is affecting export markets, management is witnessing recovery in volume from March-23 onwards. 

We continue to maintain our positive stance on Bajaj Auto given the-