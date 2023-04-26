Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Review - Favorable Product Mix Aids Profitability: ICICI Securities

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has reported stronger-than-expected Q4 FY23 earnings, both at revenue and profitability levels, resulting in 9% beat on consensus Ebitda.

Revenue was up 12% YoY at Rs 89 billion, driven mainly by mix improvement and pricing, resulting in ~27% jump in average selling price YoY as against 12% decline in volume. Mix improvement was driven by lower sales of export two-wheelers with corresponding increase in domestic sports bike mix and domestic three-wheeler sales mix.

Bajaj Auto's exports retails have started to improve from February lows and are improving since then, implying better export volume in Q1 FY24 and potential reversal in product mix.

Models co-developed with Triumph would witness global launch in June end and subsequently get retailed in India from H2 CY23.

We are increasing our FY24/25 Ebitda estimates by ~4% mainly driven by an increase in average selling price estimates and a slight increase in Ebitdam by ~20-30 bps.