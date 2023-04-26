Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Review - EVs To Ramp-Up; Exports Visibility Hazy: Prabhudas Lilladher
Exports to remain under pressure for two more quarters.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We marginally increase our FY24/25 earnings per share estimates by 1-3% to factor in higher average selling prices from increase in electric vehicle volumes, partially offset by cut in volumes for exports.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported better than expected Q4 revenue, while Ebitda margin was largely in line with our above street estimates. Margins expanded helped by significant inventorisation benefit, higher spare mix and better vehicle mix, offset by lower operating leverage.
Concerns on the export volumes continue (~50% of sales) with Bajaj Auto delaying the recovery timelines led by uncertainty on unavailability of U.S. dollar and lower affordability.
Also, lack of market share gains in the domestic motorcycles market over the last few years, and increase in competition could lead to further pricing actions. However, we expect Bajaj Auto’s domestic premium segment volumes to grow (similar to the industry) helped by premiumisation trends and fast ramp-up of EVs could make us turn constructive on the stock.
