Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Review - Above Estimate; Strong Product Mix Drives All-Round Beat: Motilal Oswal
Exports reviving from the lows; Chetak to ramp-up to 10k/month from June 2023.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported better-than-estimated Ebitda margin of 19.3% (nine-quarter high) driven by better product mix.
However, we do not expect any material margin expansion in the coming quarters as this largely reflects the benefits of forex and improved mix.
Over the next two quarters, Bajaj Auto has three catalysts for growth:
Chetak electric vehicle ramp-up to 10,000/month from June-23,
Triumph product launch, and
potential recovery in exports.
We raise our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share by 7%/8% to factor in a sustained recovery in domestic two-wheeler/three-wheeler volumes and better product mix.
