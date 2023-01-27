Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Review - Strong Beat Led By Mix, Forex, Commodity Benefits: Motilal Oswal

Bajaj Auto Ltd. witnessed benefits of softening raw material prices and favorable forex in Q3 FY23, resulting in an eight-quarter high Ebitda margin of 19.1% (versus estimate: 16.7%).

Revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 3%/30%/23% YoY to Rs 93.2 billion/ Rs 17.8 billion/Rs 14.9 billion. In nine months-FY23, revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 10%/29%/22%.

Volume declined 17% YoY, while net realizations grew ~24% YoY/7% QoQ to Rs 94,700/unit (versus estimate Rs 87,800), led by favorable mix and forex.

Gross margin expanded 410 bps YoY/280 bps QoQ to at 29.4% (versus estimate 27.6%), further supported by the softening raw material costs.  Ebitda margin expanded 390 bps YoY to 19.1% (versus estimate 16.7%). Ebitda grew ~30% YoY to Rs 17.8 billion (versus estimate Rs 14.4 billion)

While export markets may take one-two quarters to recover, muted demand for domestic entry-level two-wheeler may limit prospects of a healthy all round growth for Bajaj Auto in the near term.

We raise our FY23/FY24 earnings per share estimates by 4.5%/6% to factor in mix and forex benefits.