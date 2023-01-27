ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Review - Sailing Rough Seas: Prabhudas Lilladher

Industry retails in South Asia, Africa and Latin America were down ~30% in QoQ.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Bajaj Pulsar bike. (Photo: Chethan Kanakamurthy/ Unsplash)</p></div>
A Bajaj Pulsar bike. (Photo: Chethan Kanakamurthy/ Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

Prabhudas Lilladher Report

We increase our FY24/25 earnings per share estimates by 4% each to factor in higher average selling prices and better mix. In Q3 FY23, Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s Ebitda margin up 180 bps QoQ surprised positively driven by better U.S. dollar realisations (Rs 81.7 versus Rs 75.1/79.8), superior product mix (premium segment 65% of mix versus 55% in Q2 FY23) and higher mix of higher margin spares business.

We remain concerned on the export side (~50% of sales) of the business given-

  1. currency devaluation and unavailability of U.S. dollar,

  2. lower affordability due to price hikes and

  3. higher interest rates.

Also, lack of market share gains in domestic motorcycles market over last few years, despite aggressive pricing in some segments (motorcycle market share contracted 150 bps since FY19), could lead to further pricing actions and pressures on margins.

However, we expect Bajaj Auto’s domestic premium segment volumes to grow (similar to the industry), given stabilisation in semiconductor supply.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Prabhudas Lilladher Bajaj Auto Q3FY23 Results Review.pdf

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Bajaj Auto Q3 Review: Analysts Cheer Margin Performance, But Weak Exports A Concern

Opinion
Bajaj Auto Q3 Review: Analysts Cheer Margin Performance, But Weak Exports A Concern
Read More

More Research Reports On Bajaj Auto's Q3 FY23 Results Review

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT