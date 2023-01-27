Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Review - Sailing Rough Seas: Prabhudas Lilladher
Industry retails in South Asia, Africa and Latin America were down ~30% in QoQ.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We increase our FY24/25 earnings per share estimates by 4% each to factor in higher average selling prices and better mix. In Q3 FY23, Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s Ebitda margin up 180 bps QoQ surprised positively driven by better U.S. dollar realisations (Rs 81.7 versus Rs 75.1/79.8), superior product mix (premium segment 65% of mix versus 55% in Q2 FY23) and higher mix of higher margin spares business.
We remain concerned on the export side (~50% of sales) of the business given-
currency devaluation and unavailability of U.S. dollar,
lower affordability due to price hikes and
higher interest rates.
Also, lack of market share gains in domestic motorcycles market over last few years, despite aggressive pricing in some segments (motorcycle market share contracted 150 bps since FY19), could lead to further pricing actions and pressures on margins.
However, we expect Bajaj Auto’s domestic premium segment volumes to grow (similar to the industry), given stabilisation in semiconductor supply.
