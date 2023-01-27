Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Review - Gross Margin Surprise Led By Commodity Benefits: Systematix

Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 Ebitda margin at 19.1% was above consensus and our estimate on strong gross margin expansion of 400 basis points YoY/ 280 bps QoQ to 29.4%. Management highlighted that demand for domestic ICE two-wheelers continues to see strong demand albeit only in the 125cc+ market; demand for entry-level motorcycles remains muted owing to weakness in rural economy.

Domestic three-wheeler demand recovery is strong with industry volumes now at ~75% of pre-Covid levels, wherein Bajaj Auto continues to see market share gains across categories driven by the increasing contribution of compressed natural gas-powered variants.

Exports across Africa and Latin America continue to face strong macro-economic headwinds, registering a decline on ~30% YoY in Q3.

Bajaj Auto has chalked out a detailed electrification plan for its two-wheeler/three-wheeler businesses over the next 18 months with multiple launches planned across the range in e-two-wheelers (from low speed low priced models to top end premium launches) and has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to monitor developments efficiently.

We increase our FY23E/24E Ebitda by 9% each to factor in a higher margin, partially offset by weaker volumes.