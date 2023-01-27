Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Review - Creditable Performance Amid Tough Exports Market: Axis Securities
Electric vehicle launches over the next 12 months will be watched.
Axis Securities Report
Bajaj Auto Ltd. posted an impressive set of numbers beating ours and the street’s estimates on all fronts. Revenue (up 3.3%/ down 9% YoY/QoQ) beat our estimates by 5% despite lower sales volume (down 17%/14% YoY/QoQ).
The company managed to offset the weakness in lower sales offtake by positioning resources on profitable segments (higher mix of 125cc+/three-wheeler), aided by dollar realisations (up 9%/3% YoY/QoQ), explaining the surprising strength in average selling prices (the beat of 5%). Better ASPs and full absorption of raw material tailwind led to higher gross margin (up 413/280 bps YoY/QoQ, beat of 140 bps).
As a result, Ebitda grew by 30%/1% YoY/QoQ (a beat of 14%). Profit after tax growth, up 23% YoY, down 3% QoQ, slightly lagged Ebitda growth due to lower other income (down 1%/19% YoY/QoQ).
Bajaj Auto has a strong presence in the growing 125cc+ segment. At a retail level, Bajaj has gained ~2% market share on a QoQ basis in the 125cc+ segment. Exports pick up from Q3 FY24 will be the key monitorable and key trigger. Electric vehicle launches over the next 12 months will be watched.
