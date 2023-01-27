Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Review - Creditable Performance Amid Tough Exports Market: Axis Securities

Bajaj Auto Ltd. posted an impressive set of numbers beating ours and the street’s estimates on all fronts. Revenue (up 3.3%/ down 9% YoY/QoQ) beat our estimates by 5% despite lower sales volume (down 17%/14% YoY/QoQ).

The company managed to offset the weakness in lower sales offtake by positioning resources on profitable segments (higher mix of 125cc+/three-wheeler), aided by dollar realisations (up 9%/3% YoY/QoQ), explaining the surprising strength in average selling prices (the beat of 5%). Better ASPs and full absorption of raw material tailwind led to higher gross margin (up 413/280 bps YoY/QoQ, beat of 140 bps).

As a result, Ebitda grew by 30%/1% YoY/QoQ (a beat of 14%). Profit after tax growth, up 23% YoY, down 3% QoQ, slightly lagged Ebitda growth due to lower other income (down 1%/19% YoY/QoQ).

Bajaj Auto has a strong presence in the growing 125cc+ segment. At a retail level, Bajaj has gained ~2% market share on a QoQ basis in the 125cc+ segment. Exports pick up from Q3 FY24 will be the key monitorable and key trigger. Electric vehicle launches over the next 12 months will be watched.