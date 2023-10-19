Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Review - Strong Margin Performance Continues: Dolat Capital

Bajaj Auto Ltd. printed strong margin performance led by richer product mix (higher three-wheeler and premium two-wheeler volume). Ebitda margin expanded 84 basis points QoQ to 19.8%. Going ahead margin to be stable in Q3.

Bajaj Auto is optimistic to outpace the industry on the back of rise in demand of 125CC+ segment.

Expect festive season demand to grow with 12-15% YoY. Company has started deliveries of Triumph Speed 400 (8,000 unit in Q2). The launch of Scrambler 400X and start of exports are planned from Q3.

We forecast 13% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E and value the stock Rs 5705 (based on 18 times FY26 core EPS plus cash plus KTM stake).

Maintain Accumulate