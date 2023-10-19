Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Review - Robust Quarter, Multiple Growth Levers Ahead; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported a good set of results. Revenue stood in line, while Ebitda and profit after tax registered a slight beat against our estimate.

Revenue at Rs 10,777 crore (up 6%/5% YoY/QoQ) stood largely in line with our estimate. Ebitda grew by 21%/9% YoY/QoQ at Rs 2,133 crore and came in line with consensus but stood ahead of our estimate by 2%.

The slight beat was due to better gross margins, which stood at 29% versus our estimate of 28.8% and slightly lower employee costs. Ebitda margins improved to 19.8% (up 255/84 bps YoY/QoQ) versus our estimate of 19.4%.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 1,836 crore, up 20%/10% YoY/QoQ, beating our/consensus estimate by 5%/3% respectively, mainly led by higher other income.

Bajaj Auto revised its dividend policy to more than 70% of PAT for surplus funds over Rs 15,000 crore (as against the earlier March 2021 policy where the payout was upto 90% of PAT).