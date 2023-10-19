Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Review - Robust Quarter, Multiple Growth Levers Ahead; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities
Products positioning towards the growing 125cc+ segment, expected export recovery to drive growth.
Axis Securities Report
Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported a good set of results. Revenue stood in line, while Ebitda and profit after tax registered a slight beat against our estimate.
Revenue at Rs 10,777 crore (up 6%/5% YoY/QoQ) stood largely in line with our estimate. Ebitda grew by 21%/9% YoY/QoQ at Rs 2,133 crore and came in line with consensus but stood ahead of our estimate by 2%.
The slight beat was due to better gross margins, which stood at 29% versus our estimate of 28.8% and slightly lower employee costs. Ebitda margins improved to 19.8% (up 255/84 bps YoY/QoQ) versus our estimate of 19.4%.
Profit after tax stood at Rs 1,836 crore, up 20%/10% YoY/QoQ, beating our/consensus estimate by 5%/3% respectively, mainly led by higher other income.
Bajaj Auto revised its dividend policy to more than 70% of PAT for surplus funds over Rs 15,000 crore (as against the earlier March 2021 policy where the payout was upto 90% of PAT).
Outlook:
Bajaj’s strategy is to continue driving profitable growth in the 125cc+ segment based on product differentiation and sharp positioning.
The company’s market share in the 125cc+ segment is now at 30% and the segment accounts for 65% of the company’s volumes.
For FY24, the management expects the tw-wheeler domestic industry to grow at 5-8% YoY.
Commodity costs are expected to remain flat QoQ in Q3 FY24.
Valuation and recommendation:
We revise our Ebitda upwards for FY25/26 by 4% each as we tweak our average selling prices higher led by a higher sale mix of premium motorcycles plus three-wheelers.
We value the stock at 18 times (from 17 times) its Sep-25E core earnings per share (rollover from June-25E), add for the company’s stake in Pierer Mobility AG and surplus cash reserves at one time book value to arrive at our target price of Rs 5,900/share (from Rs 5,400/share earlier), implying 15% upside from the current market price.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
