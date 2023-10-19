Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Review - Positive Margin Surprise; Growth Drivers Intact: ICICI Securities

Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 Ebitda margin at 19.8%, up 80 basis points QoQ, was higher than street’s estimate of 19.4%. The increase in margin was due to lower commodity cost and better product mix.

Bajaj Auto expects to drive profitable growth ahead via:

growth in 125cc+ segment; sustaining 80% plus market share in ICE three-wheelers and expanding further in e-three-wheelers; steady export recovery across markets; expanding Chetak to more than 10,000 units per month; and scaling up Triumph/KTM in India/exports.

We are factoring in 25%/12% growth in domestic volumes and -1%/15% for exports in FY24E/FY25E, resulting in a revenue compound annual growth rate of 23% over FY23-25E.

Retain 'Add'. Discounted cash flow-based target price revised to Rs 5,671 (core business Rs 4,753, implying ~18 times FY25E core earnings per share and cash/other investments Rs 917); earlier Rs 5,185.