Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Review - Positive Margin Surprise; Growth Drivers Intact: ICICI Securities
Bajaj Auto’s market share in the 125cc+ segment is now 30% and this segment accounts for 65% of its domestic two-wheeler volumes.
ICICI Securities Report
Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 Ebitda margin at 19.8%, up 80 basis points QoQ, was higher than street’s estimate of 19.4%. The increase in margin was due to lower commodity cost and better product mix.
Bajaj Auto expects to drive profitable growth ahead via:
growth in 125cc+ segment;
sustaining 80% plus market share in ICE three-wheelers and expanding further in e-three-wheelers;
steady export recovery across markets;
expanding Chetak to more than 10,000 units per month; and
scaling up Triumph/KTM in India/exports.
We are factoring in 25%/12% growth in domestic volumes and -1%/15% for exports in FY24E/FY25E, resulting in a revenue compound annual growth rate of 23% over FY23-25E.
Retain 'Add'. Discounted cash flow-based target price revised to Rs 5,671 (core business Rs 4,753, implying ~18 times FY25E core earnings per share and cash/other investments Rs 917); earlier Rs 5,185.
Downside risks
Rise in competitive intensity in Pulsar segment.
Continued delay in recovery of demand from domestic rural markets could pose a risk to our demand estimates.
Continuation of weak demand from target export markets could pose a risk to our FY25E demand estimates.
Further reversal in FAME subsidies in EVs to impact Ebitdam with rising scale of e-two-wheelers.
