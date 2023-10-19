Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Review - Enough Levers To Keep Margins Elevated: Yes Securities
Bajaj Auto is upping the game in domestic EV space now as it targets volume rampup for Chetak as well as EV three-wheeler.
Yes Securities Report
Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 results were in-line overall where revenues grew 5.6% YoY (+4.5% QoQ) at Rs 107.7b. Average selling price grew 15.4% YoY (+1.9% QoQ) at Rs 102,200/unit (estimate Rs 105,000). Ebitda margins expanded ~80 bp QoQ at 19.8% (estimate 20.1%, +260 bp YoY) was due to-
favorable product mix and currency and
raw material softening.
We believe, there is a scope of gradual margins expansion led by favorable mix, raw material expected to be soft in Q3 FY24 and operating leverage. Overall demand outlook yet remained mixed but improving as-
domestic two-wheeler volumes recovery expected to be moderate with management guided festive to festive growth of 12-15% (for industry where Bajaj Auto to outperform),
domestic three-wheeler volumes to continue current volume momentum led by conversion from diesel to compressed natural gas,
exports – two-wheelers to see gradual recovery while three-wheelers to be under pressure.
Going ahead, rupee depreciation, Triumph contribution favoring overall mix, remain an upside risk to our margins.
What came in as surprise was the commentaries around domestic EV-three wheeler margins which is indicated at par with EV ICE (led by EV three-wheelers are already Ebitda margins positive as contribution of cell cost is relatively lower versus EV two-wheelers, Production linked incentive benefits, relative brand spends are lower due to Bajaj brand loyalty).
The near-term focus is to-
increase distribution for Chetak (to 180 cities by FY24 end from 120 cities now) and
production ramp-up for Triumph (to 10,000 units per month from 5,000-7,000k per month now) and
EV three-wheeler ramp-up to ~40 cities over six months (versus 10 cities now).
We raise FY25 earnings per share by ~5% to build in for higher three-wheeler volumes. We build in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 16.3%/21.8%/19% over FY23-25E.
We maintain an 'Add' with target price of Rs 5,852 (earlier Rs 5,592) at 19 times March-25 EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
