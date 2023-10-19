Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Review - Enough Levers To Keep Margins Elevated: Yes Securities

Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 results were in-line overall where revenues grew 5.6% YoY (+4.5% QoQ) at Rs 107.7b. Average selling price grew 15.4% YoY (+1.9% QoQ) at Rs 102,200/unit (estimate Rs 105,000). Ebitda margins expanded ~80 bp QoQ at 19.8% (estimate 20.1%, +260 bp YoY) was due to-

favorable product mix and currency and raw material softening.

We believe, there is a scope of gradual margins expansion led by favorable mix, raw material expected to be soft in Q3 FY24 and operating leverage. Overall demand outlook yet remained mixed but improving as-

domestic two-wheeler volumes recovery expected to be moderate with management guided festive to festive growth of 12-15% (for industry where Bajaj Auto to outperform), domestic three-wheeler volumes to continue current volume momentum led by conversion from diesel to compressed natural gas, exports – two-wheelers to see gradual recovery while three-wheelers to be under pressure.

Going ahead, rupee depreciation, Triumph contribution favoring overall mix, remain an upside risk to our margins.