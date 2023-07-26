Bajaj Auto Q1 Review - Results Miss Estimates; Exports Recovery Expected In H2: Axis Securities
Domestic bookings for recently launched Triumph models have crossed 17,000 units.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance:
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 10,310 crore (2% miss) up 29% YoY, led by a 10% YoY increase in overall sales volumes; higher average selling price, up 17.5% YoY on account of a higher share of 125+cc motor cycle segment and three-wheeler’s; price hikes taken during the year and favorable forex impact.
Ebitda stood at Rs 1,954 crore (5% miss) up 51%/14% YoY/QoQ and Ebitda margins came in at 19% (62 basis points below estimates) was up 275 bps YoY but down 32 bps QoQ led by gross margins which improved by 28 bps YoY but down 212 bps QoQ.
The QoQ margin decline was due to raw material headwinds (benefits to accrue in later quarters), and weaker sales mix sequentially partly offset by lower other expenses.
Bajaj Auto's adjusted profit after tax reported at Rs 1,665 crore (2% miss) grew by 42%/16% YoY/QoQ, mainly on account of higher other income.
Outlook:
Products positioning towards the growing 125cc+ segment, expected export recovery to drive growth. The key risk will be the failure of actual exports to pick up from H2 FY24 onwards and the increase in raw material costs.
Valuation and recommendation:
We model 11.6% compound annual growth rate in volumes, and forecast 17%/28%/16% CAGR in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-26E on the back of-
Higher ASP led by a recovery in the exports market and higher sale mix of premium motorcycles plus three-wheelers plus electric vehicles,
Improvement in gross margin on account of commodity softening and operating leverage.
We therefore value the stock at 17 times its June-25E core EPS (Rs 4,348/share), add for the company’s stake in PMAG and surplus cash reserves at 1x book value to arrive at our target price of Rs 5,400/share (from Rs 4,785/share earlier), implying 11.5% upside from the current market price.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
