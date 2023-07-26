Bajaj Auto Q1 Review - Results Miss Estimates; Exports Recovery Expected In H2: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 10,310 crore (2% miss) up 29% YoY, led by a 10% YoY increase in overall sales volumes; higher average selling price, up 17.5% YoY on account of a higher share of 125+cc motor cycle segment and three-wheeler’s; price hikes taken during the year and favorable forex impact.

Ebitda stood at Rs 1,954 crore (5% miss) up 51%/14% YoY/QoQ and Ebitda margins came in at 19% (62 basis points below estimates) was up 275 bps YoY but down 32 bps QoQ led by gross margins which improved by 28 bps YoY but down 212 bps QoQ.

The QoQ margin decline was due to raw material headwinds (benefits to accrue in later quarters), and weaker sales mix sequentially partly offset by lower other expenses.

Bajaj Auto's adjusted profit after tax reported at Rs 1,665 crore (2% miss) grew by 42%/16% YoY/QoQ, mainly on account of higher other income.