Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Review - Ramp-up Of Triumph In Focus Ahead: Yes Securities

Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 results were in-line overall where revenues grew 28.8% YoY (+15.8% QoQ) at Rs 103.1 billion. Average selling price grew 17% YoY (-3% QoQ) at Rs 100,300/unit (in-line).

Ebitda margins contracted ~30 bp QoQ at 19% (estimate: 19.4%, +270 bp YoY) was due to-

planned seasonal skew for commuter segment in marriage markets, augmenting volumes of Chetak and weak exports two-wheeler mix.

We believe margins to remain stable ahead as raw material decline benefit to offset by gradual ramp-up in electric vehicle volumes. Overall demand outlook yet remained mix but improving as-

domestic volumes recovery continues to remain hopeful, exports - near-term volumes to see recovery in dispatches contingent upon currency availability.

Going ahead, Indian rupee depreciation, Triumph contribution favoring overall mix, remain an upside risk to our margins.

Bajaj Auto is upping the game in domestic EV space now as it targets volume ramp-p for Chetak as well as EV three-wheeler launch for pax and cargo segment.

The near-term focus is to-

increase distribution for Chetak (to 120 cities by H1 FY24 from 100 cities now) and production ramp-up for Triumph (current bookings at more than 17,000 units).

We maintain our FY24/25 earnings per share unchanged and build in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 10.8%/16.6%/14.7% over FY23-25E.

We maintain an 'Add' with target price of Rs 5,435 (unchanged) at 19 times March 2025 EPS.

Significant ramp-up in exports and distribution ramp up at Triumph remain key things to watch ahead.