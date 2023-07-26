Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Review - Miss On Ebitda Margin Largely Led By Unfavorable Mix: Motilal Oswal
Triumph-order book at 17,000 units; aims to hit a run-rate of 5,000 units/month by September 2023.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bajaj Auto Ltd. posted lower Ebitda margin (-30 basis points QoQ) at 19.0% (versus estimate: 19.5%) due to unfavorable mix as the share of commuter segment rose during the marriage season in Q1 FY24.
Despite volume recovery and stable raw material, we project Bajaj Auto's Ebitda margin to remain rangebound over next few quarters due to weak mix-driven ramp-up in Chetak volumes and recovery in exports.
We maintain our FY24E earnings per share while marginally upgrade our FY25E EPS by 2.6% to factor in higher other income.
We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 5,150 (based on 16 times September-25E consolidated EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Review - Inferior Mix To Curtail Margin Expansion: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.