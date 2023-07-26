Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Review - Focused On Premiumisation: Dolat Capital

Bajaj Auto Ltd. managed strong margin in Q1 despite weaker geography mix. Ebitda margin contracted 33 basis points QoQ to 19 % due to weaker mix, offset by operating leverage and cost control measure.

Expect 4-6% YoY growth in volume in domestic market. Export volume for Q2 would be better than Q1.

Bajaj Auto has 17,000 bookings for Triumph and production to ramp up 5,000 units per month by end of Q2.

We forecast 13% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E and value the stock Rs 5243 (based on 18 times FY25 core EPS plus cash + KTM stake). Recommend 'Accumulate'.