Axis Bank - Unlocking Synergy Benefits For All Stakeholders: IDBI Capital
IDBI Capital Report
Axis Bank Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of Citi Bank India’s consumer business comprising of loans, credit cards, wealth management and retail banking operations for a cash consideration of 11,603 crore (versus 12,325 crore at the time of announcement of the acquisition).
The acquisition was in line with Axis Bank global positioning system strategy of building strong granular franchise, premiumisation of its base and building a distinctive bank based on digital capabilities in customer obsession.
The acquisition has further strengthen Axis Bank market position by adding around 1.8 million plus high quality credit card portfolio, aggregate deposit of 399 billion (comprising of 77% of current account and savings account), around 947 billion assets under management to total AUM (Wealth and Private Banking).
