Axis Bank Q4 Review - Citi’s Acquisition Completed; Business Performance To Remain Healthy: Motilal Oswal

Axis Bank Ltd. reported a loss of Rs 57.3 billion led by an exceptional item of Rs 123.5 billion (net of tax) towards Citi’s acquisition, policy harmonization and other related costs.

Excluding these one-offs, adjusted profit after tax came in at Rs 66.3 billion (up 61% YoY, 10% beat), largely driven by a sharp reduction in provisions. Net interest income/pre-provision operating profit witnessed a miss with margin moderating 4 basis point QoQ to 4.22% (almost flat on an adjusted basis) in Q4 FY23.

Loan growth was healthy at 16% YoY and 7% QoQ (excluding Citi), fueled by strong growth across segments. Deposit growth too was healthy with an increase in current account and savings account and retail deposits during the quarter.

Fresh slippages moderated to Rs 33.8 billion, which coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades led to an improvement in asset quality ratios. Restructured book was under control at 0.22% of customer assets in Q4 FY23.

We tweak our estimates slightly and expect Axis Bank to deliver return on asset/return on equity of 1.9%/ 18.1% in FY25.