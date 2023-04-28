Axis Bank Q4 Review - Citi’s Acquisition Completed; Business Performance To Remain Healthy: Motilal Oswal
Consolidated return on equity improves to 21.6% on an adjusted basis.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Axis Bank Ltd. reported a loss of Rs 57.3 billion led by an exceptional item of Rs 123.5 billion (net of tax) towards Citi’s acquisition, policy harmonization and other related costs.
Excluding these one-offs, adjusted profit after tax came in at Rs 66.3 billion (up 61% YoY, 10% beat), largely driven by a sharp reduction in provisions. Net interest income/pre-provision operating profit witnessed a miss with margin moderating 4 basis point QoQ to 4.22% (almost flat on an adjusted basis) in Q4 FY23.
Loan growth was healthy at 16% YoY and 7% QoQ (excluding Citi), fueled by strong growth across segments. Deposit growth too was healthy with an increase in current account and savings account and retail deposits during the quarter.
Fresh slippages moderated to Rs 33.8 billion, which coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades led to an improvement in asset quality ratios. Restructured book was under control at 0.22% of customer assets in Q4 FY23.
We tweak our estimates slightly and expect Axis Bank to deliver return on asset/return on equity of 1.9%/ 18.1% in FY25.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Axis Bank Q4 Results Review - Credit Costs Moderate; Loss Led By One-Time Goodwill Expense: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.