Axis Bank Q4 Results Review- Strong Business Growth, But Flattish NIMs; Adjusted RoA Strong: ICICI Securities
Headline loss on lumpy one-off charge on Citi deal but adjusted RoA strong at more than 2.0%.
ICICI Securities Report
Axis Bank Ltd. reported headline Q4 FY23 loss at Rs 57.28 billion due to one-time lumpy hit arising out of Citibank acquisition (~Rs 125 billion).
Adjusted for one-offs, the bank reported strong return on asset at 2.1% and return on equity at more than 18%. Organic business growth QoQ was strong at ~7% each for loans and deposits, though net interest margins were flattish QoQ.
Axis Bank has comfortable asset quality with superior provision coverage ratio / contingent buffer, strong liability franchise, and has been growing strongly in its focused segments.
Adjusted for one-off charge, the bank has delivered more than 1.8% retrn on asset and more than 18% return on equity for FY23 and is running several transformational initiatives, targeting the sustainability of the same. Despite some moderation in NIMs, we see healthy visibility of ~1.65% RoA and ~17% RoE for FY24/25.
The bank has acquired one of the best premium retail franchises in India and strong execution here should bear healthy rewards in the form of healthy NIMs, better fee and step-up in RoE FY25 onwards.
While Axis Bank has reasonable Common Equity Tier-I at 14% and strong internal accrual, we believe it could look to raise capital, which should propel even stronger growth.
