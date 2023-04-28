Axis Bank Q4 Results Review - Credit Costs Moderate; Loss Led By One-Time Goodwill Expense: Dolat Capital
Merged growth and P&L to get clearer in ensuing quarters.
Dolat Capital Report
Axis Bank Ltd.’s Q4 numbers were slightly behind on net interest income/pre-provision operating porfit, however significantly lower provisions more than made of for it (ex of good will expense).
One time goodwill expense resulted in a loss of Rs 57 billion during the quarter. Net interest margin was slightly lower QoQ, impacted by excess liquidity. Growth trends were healthy and broad based.
Numbers are not comparable on a YoY and sequential basis given the impact of merger. More clarity will emerge on merged metrics only in subsequent quarters.
Even as the acquisition gives strategic thrust to Axis Bank in closing gap with peers, benefits on profitability will accrue only by FY26E given the Rs 20 billion of integration costs to be incurred over 18 months.
Earnings tweaked marginally, factoring in slightly higher opex offset by lower credit costs.
Axis Bank has healthy contingent buffers at 0.7% of advances, aiding its earnings profile.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
